Explore: Wild Rivers Film Tour

Presented by the Greater Yellowstone Coalition and American Rivers, the Wild Rivers Film Tour showcases provocative and soulful films that weave adventure, conservation, angling and paddling into one night of entertainment.

The groups host the film tour to promote the next age of river conservation in Montana and advocate for the introduction of the Montana Headwaters Security Act, which proposes to use Wild & Scenic River designations to keep iconic rivers on public lands in Montana clean and free-flowing.

This year, the tour features nine short films. There will also be raffle items and prizes.

Doors open to the event at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3, at Casey’s Bar in Whitefish. The films begin at 7 p.m. Tickets to Wild Rivers Film Tour, which sold out last year, are $12 and can be purchased at greateryellowstone.org.