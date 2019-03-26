Glacier High School Looking to Fill Two Head Coach Positions

Glacier High School has started the search process to replace two departing head coaches.

Bill Sullivan has resigned as the head coach of the Wolfpack’s girls basketball program after three seasons. Ethan Timm has also resigned as the head boys and girls swimming coach after one year.

In an email announcing the departures, Assistant Principal and Activities Director Mark Dennehy said under Sullivan’s leadership, the Wolfpack “defeated top-tier teams each of his three seasons and was a formidable team making the state tournament the last three years.”

“We appreciate Bill’s efforts this past three years for the Pack as he brought a strong commitment, intensity, and a keen understanding of the game,” Dennehy said.

Dennehy praised Timm’s “outstanding job of bridging the high school swim program with the Kats program.”

“Although this was Ethan’s first year, he performed like a seasoned veteran in multiple capacities for both programs,” Dennehy said.

Dennehy wished both Sullivan and Timm well on their next steps.