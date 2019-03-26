Help Needed: Employment Projections in Montana

The job market in Montana is expected to keep feeling growing pains, as the Department of Labor and Industry (DLI) predicts growth that is only slow because of a tight labor market and worker shortages.

According to employment projections from DLI, the state is expected to add 3,860 jobs annually through 2027, though the expected number of job openings is much higher. The projections are for 10 years, from 2017 to 2027, and are the latest data available.

Here’s a breakdown of employment projections from DLI, with some of the fastest growth expected right here in Northwest Montana.