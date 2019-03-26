Kalispell Man Sent to Prison For Sexually Exploiting Minor

A 43-year-old Kalispell man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for making a video of an underage girl engaging in a sexual act.

Allen Duane Turman was sentenced in U.S. District Court on March 22, three months after pleading guilty to a federal charge of sexual exploitation of a child. Turman will serve 15 years in prison before 10 years of supervised release. He will also have to pay $3,000 in restitution.

In October 2017, law enforcement received a call about a thumb drive belonging to Turman that included video files of a girl under the age of 18 engaging in a sexual act. Other files on the thumb drive indicated that Turman had made the video himself.

In August 2018, Turman was interviewed by law enforcement and said he was on drugs at the time of the video’s creation and that his memory of that time was poor. However, he did not dispute that he had made the video.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, the Billings Police Department and the Montana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force led the case.