What Do I Do With These Cows?

10:47 a.m. A Whitefish woman’s Sunday walk was ruined when she was knocked down by some unleashed dogs.

11:07 a.m. Someone shredding the gnar at Blacktail pocket dialed 911.

12:05 p.m. A Columbia Falls woman was trying to turn on her cellphone hot spot and accidently called 911 instead.

1:26 p.m. A Kalispell woman called 911 because she saw someone driving around town with a cracked windshield. She didn’t think that was very safe.

1:35 p.m. A Coram woman said she found some things by her house that she did not put there.

1:52 p.m. A Kalispell resident accused some neighborhood dogs of constantly trying to kill her chickens.

2:04 p.m. A suspicious van was parked down by the river.

3:11 p.m. A deer needed to be dispatched in Lakeside.

3:17 p.m. A man found three cows in Columbia Falls. He’s not quite sure where they belong or what to do with them.

3:28 p.m. Some teens were being suspicious in Hungry Horse.

3:34 p.m. A new Kalispell resident pocket dialed 911. She told dispatch that everything was OK but that she did not know her new address yet.

4:15 p.m. A Kalispell woman’s new phone kept calling 911. She said she would speak with her cellphone provider about that.

5:31 p.m. A Bigfork woman called 911 because she needed to feed her birds but could not get into her home without breaking in. She wanted to make sure she wouldn’t get in trouble if she did.

6:32 p.m. A Kalispell man desperately needed to take a urine test.

7:31 p.m. Someone was trying to fix their iPhone when they accidentally called 911.

7:47 p.m. A Kalispell man was complaining about his neighbor shooting at squirrels.

9:21 p.m. A six-pack of Corona was stolen in Kalispell.

9:50 p.m. A Whitefish resident said that he went for a run and a stray dog followed him home. He wanted to know how he could get rid of the animal.