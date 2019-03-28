Authorities ID Man Found Dead in Lake McDonald

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office has identified the 48-year-old man who died in Glacier National Park this week.

Wei Lui of Tempe, Arizona was reported missing on Tuesday morning near the Lake McDonald Lodge.

Lui’s vehicle was found near the lodge soon after he was reported missing and authorities began to search the lake. Lui’s body was found underwater by a remote-operated vehicle that same day.

Park officials say the exact circumstances of the death are not yet clear, but they do not suspect foul play. They are warning visitors of unstable ice on the lake.