Firefighters Douse 31-acre Wildfire West of KM Ranch Road

Firefighters doused a 31-acre grass fire west of KM Ranch Road on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Flathead County Fire Service Area Manager Lincoln Chute, the fire started when a West Valley resident lost control of a debris burn. The fire damaged multiple outbuildings and destroyed a vehicle.

Firefighters from the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, West Valley, South Kalispell, Smith Valley, Evergreen and Whitefish all responded to the blaze.

Chute said the blaze was a reminder that fires are not uncommon in the spring when fuels are dry. Chute recommended people always have the tools to douse any debris fire.

“Put a little sun and some wind on a fire it will rip,” he said.