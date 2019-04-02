Missing Beer

6:55 a.m. A Kalispell man said he’s seen the same lousy driver every morning this week.

7:47 a.m. Dogs in Kalispell were causing problems.

9:27 a.m. A Kalispell man called 911 to report an ongoing assault on his chickens by a neighborhood dog. At last count, at least 14 chickens had been killed.

10:23 a.m. A 30-rack of Coors Light was stolen.

11:03 a.m. A thrift store was broken into.

11:14 a.m. Wine was stolen in Hungry Horse.

12:21 p.m. A dog was running around in the middle of Montana Highway 206.

12:55 p.m. A Bigfork woman reported that some of the people camping outside her house were being jerks.

1:13 p.m. A Columbia Falls man said someone stole his credit card and was buying power from Flathead Electric Cooperative and pizza from Pizza Hut.

1:34 p.m. A skier on Big Mountain pocket-dialed 911.

1:36 p.m. A child was sitting on a bridge in Kalispell.

3:01 p.m. A runner was almost hit by a car in Kalispell.

4:37 p.m. A vehicle missing license plates and a battery was abandoned in a Bigfork parking lot.

6:24 p.m. A Columbia Falls resident called 911 because they saw a “jittery” person who was probably on drugs.

6:37 p.m. A man with a gun was “causing problems” in a Kalispell bar.

8:28 p.m. Someone called 911 because they saw drunk people doing cartwheels.

9:05 p.m. A vehicle hit three deer near Kalispell. The collision didn’t go well for anyone involved.

10:05 p.m. A Bigfork resident accidentally called 911. They were very sorry.