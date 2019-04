When: Thursday, April 4, at 6 p.m.

Where: Great Northern Brewing in Whitefish

More info: www.greatnorthernbrewing.com

Montana’s most prestigious mini-golf tournament is back. Golf on custom courses set up in various downtown businesses. Register online or at Great Northern Brewing on April 4 from 5:15 to 5:55 p.m. Each participant must provide their own putter and a golf ball and the theme this year is ‘90s attire. Cost is $80 for a team of four.