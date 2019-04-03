New Owners at Ponderosa Veterinary Hospital

Veterinarians Brandon and K.C. Gates recently purchased Ponderosa Veterinary Hospital. The previous owners, Roger Fleming and Pam Buchli, are moving back to Wisconsin to be closer to family.

Ponderosa Veterinary Hospital, located two miles north of Cabela’s on U.S. Highway 93, offers wellness/preventive care, medical, surgical and dental care using diagnostics including laser surgery, therapeutic laser, endoscopy, digital radiology, digital dental radiology, and a full in-house laboratory. Brandon is completing additional training in animal chiropractic and will be offering these services starting in the summer, in addition to providing services in preventive medicine, reproduction, infectious disease, and ultrasound. K.C.’s interests include dentistry, behavior, nutrition, and surgery.

The clinic’s hours are Monday through Friday 8 am. to 5 p.m. and the first and third Saturdays of each month from 8 a.m. to noon. Walk-in appointments are always welcome. For more information, please visit www.ponderosavet.com, or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.