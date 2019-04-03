Real Estate Market Trends

Over the past six months, single-family residence sales across Flathead County sold at distinctly different speeds, depending upon their original list prices. I charted the activity for homes with: 3-4 beds, 2-plus baths, 1,200-2,500 square feet, on an acre or less.

Below $250,000, where so many are seeking, they were snapped up within a month. Those priced from $250,000 to $349,999 averaged 60-75 days before going under contract. Above that, they’d be on the market for 80-100 days.

As usual, days from contract to closing – the due diligence and financing period – averaged a very consistent 35-45 days. The market was razor-thin below $200,000, but about 40 units moved from $200,000 to $249,999. Almost 60 units moved originally priced from $250,000 to $299,999. Above that, they stair-stepped downwards in sales quantities (see chart).

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.