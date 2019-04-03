State Senator Al Olszewski Announces Run for Governor

Rep. Al Olszewski speaks on the House floor during the 64th Montana Legislative Session in Helena on April 23, 2015. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

HELENA — Republican state Sen. Al Olszewski announced his candidacy for governor of Montana in 2020.

The 56-year-old orthopedic surgeon from Kalispell, who ran in the primary for U.S. Senate in 2018, announced Wednesday he was joining a Republican field that includes Attorney General Tim Fox and Secretary of State Corey Stapleton.

Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock is prevented by term limits from seeking re-election.

Olszewski was elected to the state House in 2014 and is serving his second term in the Senate.