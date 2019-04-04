Mining Project Near Yellowstone to Move Forward Despite Ban

GARDINER — The executive behind a mining proposal near Yellowstone National Park says the project will proceed as planned despite concerns from local residents and the passage of a permanent ban on new mining claims on nearby public lands.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports Michael Werner, of Crevice Mining Group, told residents Wednesday in Gardiner that his company would move ahead with digging for gold despite President Donald Trump signing a bill that permanently withdrew mineral rights from about 47 square miles (122 square kilometers) in the mountains north of the park, meaning nobody can stake new claims on those federal lands.

The withdrawal was inspired by Crevice and Lucky Minerals, another company that wants to look for gold in Emigrant Gulch.

The withdrawal has no bearing on private land, where both companies have plans.