When: Saturday, April 6, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 7, at 11 a.m.

Where: MT Highway 35, Creston

More info: crestonfire.org/auction

The Creston Fire Department’s largest annual fundraiser, the auction and country fair draws thousands of people throughout the region. Consignment day is Friday, April 5. In addition to the auction, attendees can purchase locally made art and crafts and pick up smaller items in the rummage sale. Entrance is free and bid tickets cost $5.