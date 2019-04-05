Fading Glaciers but Not Fading Hope

I was deeply moved by the conversation between attendees and scientists at the conclusion of the Fading Glaciers Presentation in mid-March in Whitefish. The presentation was part of the Montana Lakes Conference. Local scientists in our area are studying the effects of climate change in our Flathead Valley and in Glacier National Park. Their research encompasses our lakes, glaciers in the Park and surrounding ecosystems. To hear these scientists speak about climate change and the need to act to prevent further destruction was heart wrenching.

Though climate change is threatening the livelihoods of our local lake-and-snow-based economies, it is not a local problem. We need to act globally to turn this around. The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, H.R. 763, is a solution. It will help America transition to a low-carbon economy and at the same time encourage other nations to do the same. See https://energyinnovationact.org.

On March 22 I received a letter from Rep. Greg Gianforte, R-Mont., which has given me great hope that our Congress is listening. In his letter he said: “Climate change is real and industrial activity contributes to it.” Also, “Rather than heavy-handed regulation, I support market-based solutions that grow American Jobs. America leads the world in energy production. We must also lead in energy innovation.” This is the hallmark of the Energy Innovation Act.

Please read more about the Energy Innovation Act then write to Rep. Gianforte, Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines and ask for their support on this bill. Mr. Gianforte also wrote: “As Congress works to address climate change, I will keep your thoughts in mind.” So please do write.

Let’s not give up hope on the glaciers in Glacier National Park.

Robin Paone

Whitefish