Glacier’s Gulick Named to Montana All-Star Team

Kalispell’s Kali Gulick will represent the Flathead Valley as the region’s lone member of the Montana All-Star team that will take on a squad of Wyoming’s best basketball players in a two-game series this summer.

Gulick starred on the basketball court at Glacier High School, helping the Wolfpack to three consecutive state tournaments and earning a scholarship to play at Montana State University-Billings beginning next season. The 6-foot-2 Gulick averaged 8.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals as a senior.

This is the 23rd year that the Midland Roundtable Montana-Wyoming All-Star basketball series will feature both boys and girls matchups. Only 10 girls from across the Montana, regardless of their high school’s classification, are invited to participate.

The 2019 all-star games are June 7 at Rocky Mountain College in Billings and June 8 at Sheridan College in Sheridan, Wyoming. The girls contests will tip off at 5:30 p.m. each day.