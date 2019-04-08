Griz Football Spring Game Returns to Legends Stadium

The Montana Grizzlies will hold their final football practice of the spring season and play an intra-squad exhibition at Legends Stadium in Kalispell on Saturday, April 13 at 1 p.m., bringing the annual spring game back to the Flathead Valley for the first time in 13 years.

Tickets for the spring game are $10 and are on sale now at all First Interstate Bank locations in the Flathead Valley, at Freedom Bank in Columbia Falls and First Interstate Bank in Polson. Kids age 10 and under can attend for free with an adult. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the stadium on April 13.

The spring game regularly travels around the state and was last held in Kalispell in 2006. The Flathead Valley Chapter of the Grizzly Scholarship Association is hosting the festivities, and the game will be followed by an autograph session with Griz players.

“I’m excited that the youth can come see these guys, go to practice and then get to meet them afterwards so they can grow up to be Griz fans,” GSA chapter president Rick Cunningham said.

Before the game, the GSA is hosting a tailgate at The Korner Shop, 1212 S. Main St. in Kalispell, with beer available for purchase. Proceeds from the game benefit the GSA, which helps fund scholarships for University of Montana student-athletes.

The 2019 UM roster features a number of Northwest Montana natives, including quarterback Garrett Graves (Eureka), safety Jackson Pepe (Glacier), quarterback/linebacker Tanner Wilson (Polson), safety Josh Sandry (Bigfork), running back Drew Turner (Glacier), kicker/punter Brandon Purdy (Glacier), defensive end Jed Nagler (Whitefish), linebacker Patrick O’Connell (Glacier), offensive lineman Cody Hartsoch (Glacier), tight end Matt Rensvold (Polson) and tight end Max Morris (Glacier).

Montana went 6-5 last season, the first of head coach Bobby Hauck’s second stint with the program. The Griz begin the 2019 season on Aug. 31 at South Dakota.

andy@flatheadbeacon.com