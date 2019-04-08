Montana Medicaid Expansion Bill Moving to Senate Floor

HELENA — A bill to continue Montana’s Medicaid expansion program is moving to the Senate floor.

The Senate Finance and Claims Committee voted 10-9 Monday to move the bill after discussing its cost and eliminating a proposed funding source.

The sponsor, Republican Rep. Ed Buttrey, asked to remove a tax on workers compensation insurance premiums on policies sold by the Montana State Fund. He instead proposed increasing a tax on hospital outpatient revenue to leverage more federal funding for the program.

It is not clear when the bill will be heard by the full Senate.

Buttrey’s bill would continue the Medicaid expansion program that covers about 96,000 low-income residents while also adding a work requirement and an improved asset test.

Supporters say the program helps recipients receive preventative medical care rather than more costly emergency care.