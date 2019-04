12:34 a.m. There was a bar fight in Troy.

11:30 a.m. A woman called to complain about the guy who keeps texting her.

11:57 a.m. Some dogs were chasing some horses in Libby.

1:37 p.m. A Libby resident reported that there was someone outside their house with a flashlight in the middle of the day.

3:10 p.m. Some underage drinking was reported in Troy.