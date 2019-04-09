Wild Coffee Company Opens on Central Avenue in Whitefish

Sam Dauenhauer and Marissa Keenan, the founders of Sweet Peaks Ice Cream, opened their latest venture last month in downtown Whitefish called Wild Coffee Company.

The company’s name reflects the owners’ goal of helping to preserve wild places by contributing 1 percent of profits to organizations that support that mission. The business is currently partnering with the Glacier National Park Conservancy.

The business, located at 309 Central Ave., features a coffee shop with a full coffee and tea bar in one unit and a retail section with Montana-themed goods and a play area for kids in another unit. The shop has a Seraphim pour-over bar where beans are ground to order and coffee is brewed at an ideal, consistent temperature.

The menu features pastries Ceres Bakery in Kalispell, including biscuits that Ceres makes custom for Wild Coffee Company. The biscuits are showcased on a full biscuit sandwich menu, while soups, salads and grab-and-go snacks are also available.

For more information, visit www.wildcoffeecompanymt.com.