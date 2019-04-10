Real Estate Market Trends

It is springtime in the Flathead, and the market is warming up. This week we’ll look at the single-family home sale price trends, specifically in Columbia Falls, for sales over the past year. Let’s chart median sold prices per square foot, in 250-foot ranges (like 1,000 to 1,249), for homes sold between $150,000 and $499,000 (see chart).

Let’s look at three-month (quarterly) activity segments, since April 1, 2018. Big increases in the smaller homes, smooth slow increases in the 1,500 and 2,250 ranges and big recoveries/reversals these past three months in the 1,750 and 2,000 foot ranges compared to the prior six months.

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.