When: Saturday, April 13, at 7 p.m.

Where: Flathead County Fairgrounds in Kalispell

More info: www.fvrollerderby.com

Come cheer on your local derby team as they take on the Spokannibals from Spokane. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the bout starts at 7 p.m. There will be food, drinks and hard-hitting action. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. Youth tickets are $5.