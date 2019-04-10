Tribal Flags Now Allowed at Montana Basketball Tournaments

BILLINGS — The Montana High School Association’s executive board voted to allow tribal flags to be at midcourt during the national anthem at district, divisional and state basketball events.

The Billings Gazette reports that the decision, which came Monday, means that starting next year, any Montana tribal flag can be presented alongside the American and Montana state flags during the playing of the national anthem at postseason basketball tournaments.

The vote followed a grievance filed by the Fort Peck Tribes with the association over a Poplar High School flag-bearer being told last month to stand on the endline during the opening night of the Class B state boys tournament in Belgrade.