Squash Championships This Weekend in Whitefish

The Montana State Squash Tournament will be held at The Wave Aquatic and Fitness Center in Whitefish on Friday, April 12 and Saturday, April 13, featuring competitors from throughout the state and across the border in Canada.

Around 25 squash players are expected to attend, competing in an Olympic-style tournament that guarantees at least three matches to every competitor. Participants of all ages and genders compete against one another. The tournament is open to the public and free to attend.

Steve Martini is one of the organizers of the tournament and teaches squash at The Wave, where he also oversees an open play period from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday nights. For more information or to book a session with Martini, email squashdoctor@gmail.com.