Glacier Plows Make Quick Progress on Sun Road

Plow crews are quickly advancing up the Sun Road this spring. Photo Courtesy of Glacier National Park.

Plow crews in Glacier National Park are quickly advancing up the west side of the Going-to-the-Sun Road this week and were already past The Loop as of Friday.

The west side plows had pioneered to The Grizzly, a mile beyond The Loop. East side crews were working in St. Mary to clear snow that fell earlier this week.

The 50-mile Alpine highway is currently closed to vehicles between the Lake McDonald Lodge and Rising Sun. Hiker/biker access on the west side is currently available to Avalanche during the week. The public is allowed to go further on the weekends when plow crews are not working.

Plowing on the west side of the park began on April 1.

Although plow crews are making quick progress on the Sun Road, it will still be at least two months before people can drive to Logan Pass. Due to pavement work this year, the earliest Logan Pass will be accessible by car will be June 22.

Visit Glacier National Park’s website for the latest information on road conditions.