MDT to Work on Pavement, Sidewalks in Kalispell

The Montana Department of Transportation is working on a number of road and sidewalk projects in the Kalispell area this spring.

Most of the projects are focused on resurfacing and preserving a number of streets in the downtown area, while others are being done to bring intersections into compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

According to a press release from MDT, improvements will be made to East Center Street, Seventh Street West, Seventh Avenue West, East Evergreen Drive and Foys Lake Road. Crews will also perform chip seal work on North Meridian Road.

Much of the work being done will consist of fixing uneven areas in the road, sealing cracks and laying fresh pavement. Work will start this month, usually Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., in an effort to reduce disruptions to the morning and evening commute. MDT officials said they hope to have it all completed before summer.

“All six of these roads were due for repair and this pavement preservation work will keep them in good condition for years to come,” said Bob Vosen, Missoula District Construction Engineer for MDT. “Our crews intend to limit disruptions to the community while pavement preservation work is ongoing.”

The ADA compliance projects include the installation of truncated ramps at three intersections along Seventh Street West.

The state-backed road projects are just a few of the many transportation-related projects beginning in Kalispell this spring. The city is doing two major chip-sealing projects in the Silverbrook and Mountain Vista developments. According to MDT, a chip seal is a coating that helps prevent water from seeping into the asphalt and provides traction.

The City of Kalispell is also working on a number of water and sewer projects that will likely result in related road work later in the year. Two of the biggest projects are taking place along First Avenue WN, near the Kalispell Center Mall, and Conrad Drive.