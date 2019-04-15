Thank you, Imagine IF Libraries

My family would like to say thank you to Imagine IF Libraries for helping us get through the winter. We could always count on our librarians for a wonderful weekly story hour, or their great kid-friendly activities any day of the week, to help us survive our cabin fever. We appreciate the family atmosphere to connect with other parents and neighbors in a place that is safe and inclusive of everyone. To our libraries: you are so much more than just the books. Thank you for creating such a warm and welcoming community center where our kids can learn and have fun, no matter what the season!

Hilary Shaw

Whitefish