Annual FVCC Logger Sports Event April 20

Captain Amber Larsen works on the obstacle pole during FVCC's Logger Sports practice on April 12, 2018. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Flathead Valley Community College’s annual Stumpjumper Days logger sports competition returns to Kalispell on Saturday, April 20 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Six colleges will be represented at the event, including Northern Arizona University, Spokane Community College, the University of Idaho, University of Montana and University of Montana-Western. Student-athletes will be competing in a variety of timber sports events, including the axe throw, horizontal hard-hit chop, obstacle pole buck, single buck and bonzaii logger.

FVCC’s logger sports program is one of the oldest most successful in the West. Since 1972, FVCC has won 14 Association of Western Forestry Club championships despite competing against primarily four-year colleges.

The Stumpjumper Days competition is open to the public and free to attend. FVCC’s Logger Sports Arena is located just east of U.S. Highway 93, accessible via the first exit off the Hutton Ranch Road roundabout. For more information, visit www.fvcc.edu/loggersports.