Explore: Full Moon Hike

This full moon hike is the perfect way to explore Lone Pine at night. This time of year the snow is beginning to fade and the flowers are starting to show their colors. The days are lasting longer the wildlife is becoming more and more active.

On the April full moon join a ranger on a two-mile guided hike of Lone Pine to see what lurks after dark in the park. Bring headlamps, sturdy hiking shoes, water, snacks and warm clothes (camera is optional).

The event at Lone Pine State Park begins at 9 p.m. on Friday, April 19. Registration is required and can be done by calling 406-755-2706, extension 2. Space is limited and the cost is $4 per hiker.

For more information, visit stateparks.mt.gov/lone-pine.