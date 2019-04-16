Flathead Track Teams Impress at Missoula Invite

The Bravettes took home first place and the Braves came in second at the annual Missoula Invitational on April 13, outpacing more than a dozen of the top Class AA and A teams from Western Montana.

Flathead’s girls finished with 119 points, edging out Missoula Big Sky (117) for the top spot. The Bravettes excelled on the track as Jessica Barnhart won the 100-meter race, Tori Noland-Gillespie won the 800 and Flathead’s short relay team also claimed the top spot. Glacier’s Mya McNeely (shot put) and Aubry Grame (300 hurdles), and Whitefish’s Erin Wilde (high jump) also nabbed individual event victories.

In the boys competition, Missoula Sentinel took home a comfortable team win but the Braves were second-best overall and dominant in the track events. Chance Sheldon-Allen (200), Kyle Calles (800), Ben Perrin (1,600 and 3,200) and Camas Rinehart (300 hurdles) all were individual winners, and both Flathead relay teams finished second. Other local winners included Glacier’s Sean Hegstad (400) and Drew Deck (long jump), and Whitefish’s Lee Walburn (110 hurdles).