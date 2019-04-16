Kalispell’s Nikki Krueger, Andrew Schleusner Earn College Honors

A pair of Kalispell products, Montana State-Billings baseball player Andrew Schleusner and Carroll College track and field athlete Nikki Krueger, both recently earned accolades for their performance on the field.

Krueger, a sophomore thrower, was named the Frontier Conference Field Athlete of the Week on April 8 after a fifth-place effort in the shot put at the WAR 12 meet in Spokane, a sprawling competition that includes athletes from a number of different college levels. Krueger’s throw was 12.39 meters, and she added an eighth-place finish in the discus with a (39.19). The Glacier High School product also plays basketball for the Saints.

Schleusner, a former Kalispell Lakers catcher, earned the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association West Region Player of the Week award on April 10. The junior batted 9-for-16 the prior week and drove home a team-leading eight runs in a four-game series against St. Martin’s University. Schleusner is hitting .318 for the Yellowjackets this season and ranks second on the team with 24 RBIs.