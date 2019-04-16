Spotlight Event: Man of La Mancha

When: April 18-20 and April 25-27 at 7 p.m.

Where: Campus Theatre at Flathead Valley Community College in Kalispell

More info: www.fvcc.edu/theatre

The story of the aged Alonso Quijana, who believes himself to be a knight errant, names himself Don Quixote and pursues an obsessive quest to attain an impossible dream. The play features a cast of 20 actors and a live-pit orchestra comprised of community, faculty and student musicians. Tickets are $20 for the general public, $15 for seniors and $10 for students.