What’s Going On in Libby?

3:49 a.m. An old man called and claimed he was weak.

8:37 a.m. A Libby resident called 911 because a whole bunch of animals were locked in a camper.

9:39 a.m. A Libby resident called to report an injured deer along Spruce Street. By the time first responders arrived, the deer had passed.

12:17 p.m. A cat was on the lam in Libby.

12:32 p.m. A street fight was underway in Libby.

1:52 p.m. A Libby woman reported that there was a man lying in the creek near her house and it was really creepy. When law enforcement confronted the man, he said he was having lunch and that he would move along soon.

4:16 p.m. A Libby man said he gave out his social security number to another person and now he’s pretty sure they just stole his identity.

10:16 p.m. A Troy woman reported that her phone had been tampered with.