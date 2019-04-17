Cow on the Run

9:19 a.m. The local leash law was violated in Libby by a big husky running all over an area walking path.
11 a.m. A property dispute was underway in Libby.
12:21 p.m. A cow was on the loose in Libby.
12:38 p.m. A home was broken into in Libby.
3:31 p.m. A Libby man reported that Publishers Clearing House scammed him.
4:36 p.m. Three kids were biking by themselves. Someone thought that was unsafe.
8:34 p.m. A man driving through Libby had a busted headlight.
9:06 p.m. A Lincoln County man said his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend has been sending him threatening messages.
10:44 p.m. A Libby resident called to talk to a deputy about people shining lights into her house.