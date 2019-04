When: Saturday, April 20, at 8 a.m.

Where: Flathead Valley Community College in Kalispell

More info: www.fvcc.edu/loggersports

Athletes from six western colleges will compete in axe throw, horizontal hard hit chop, obstacle pole buck, single buck and bonzaii logger. The purpose of logger sports is to acknowledge the history of forestry and logging and to keep traditions alive. Free and open to the public, the event will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.