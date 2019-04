When: Saturday, April 20, at 6 p.m.

Where: The Red Lion Hotel in Kalispell

More info: www.the406voice.com

Karaoke with a cause, this year’s event we will be benefiting The Glacier Children’s Museum. One of 10 finalists will be crowned The 406 Voice Champion. There will also be a performance by Levitation Nation, silent auction and more. Ticket includes dinner for one adult and one child 12 and under.