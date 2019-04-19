Montana Jobless Rate Inches Down to 3.7 Percent in March

HELENA — Montana’s unemployment rate inched down to 3.7 percent in March, a tenth of a percent below the national rate.

State labor officials said in a statement Friday the data suggests tight labor markets are keeping job growth down. There was a small gain of 326 total jobs last month and no change in payroll employment.

Gov. Steve Bullock said in a statement Friday that apprenticeship and other worker training programs must be priorities, and that businesses should look for innovative ways to recruit and retain workers.

The lowest unemployment rate was recorded in McCone County, at 1.9 percent. The highest was Lincoln County’s 8.8 percent.

Among the state’s reservations, the Northern Cheyenne had the highest rate at 14.3 percent.