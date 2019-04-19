1:02 a.m. A Kalispell woman coming down from an intense drug high punched a hole in a wall.

3:21 a.m. A Kalispell resident reported that two men were in front of their house with flashlights walking back and forth.

3:55 a.m. A Kalispell resident reported that someone was screaming at the top of their lungs outside.

6:47 a.m. There was a dead deer in the road.

7:57 a.m. A vehicle was stolen.

11:34 a.m. A Kalispell man heard a siren go off on his phone and then pocket dialed 911.

1:37 p.m. Tires were slashed in Kalispell.

2:15 p.m. Another pocket dial was reported.

2:16 p.m. An 80-year-old man reported that he got a threatening call from another man accusing the senior of messing around with his girlfriend.

2:54 p.m. A Columbia Falls dog was becoming a menace to cats and humans alike.

4:18 p.m. A BNSF Railway train had to stop because there was a guy hanging out in the middle of the tracks east of Whitefish.

5:10 p.m. An old Subaru was speeding through Kalispell.

5:25 p.m. An area woman reported that her teenage son had just drunk dialed her.

7:35 p.m. A Columbia Falls woman reported that her ex-boyfriend was “spinning brodies” in her front yard.

9:30 p.m. A Kalispell resident reported seeing someone driving around town with a bumper that was about to fall off their car.

9:51 p.m. Youths were playing with fireworks down by Elrod Elementary School.

9:54 p.m. A local security company had to call the cops about a burglary alarm because they could not get ahold of their own security guard.