1:02 a.m. A Kalispell woman coming down from an intense drug high punched a hole in a wall.
3:21 a.m. A Kalispell resident reported that two men were in front of their house with flashlights walking back and forth.
3:55 a.m. A Kalispell resident reported that someone was screaming at the top of their lungs outside.
6:47 a.m. There was a dead deer in the road.
7:57 a.m. A vehicle was stolen.
11:34 a.m. A Kalispell man heard a siren go off on his phone and then pocket dialed 911.
1:37 p.m. Tires were slashed in Kalispell.
2:15 p.m. Another pocket dial was reported.
2:16 p.m. An 80-year-old man reported that he got a threatening call from another man accusing the senior of messing around with his girlfriend.
2:54 p.m. A Columbia Falls dog was becoming a menace to cats and humans alike.
4:18 p.m. A BNSF Railway train had to stop because there was a guy hanging out in the middle of the tracks east of Whitefish.
5:10 p.m. An old Subaru was speeding through Kalispell.
5:25 p.m. An area woman reported that her teenage son had just drunk dialed her.
7:35 p.m. A Columbia Falls woman reported that her ex-boyfriend was “spinning brodies” in her front yard.
9:30 p.m. A Kalispell resident reported seeing someone driving around town with a bumper that was about to fall off their car.
9:51 p.m. Youths were playing with fireworks down by Elrod Elementary School.
9:54 p.m. A local security company had to call the cops about a burglary alarm because they could not get ahold of their own security guard.