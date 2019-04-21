The Value of Improved Internet Access

A lot of people think that the Montana Legislature doesn’t get much done that really helps “we the people” in our everyday lives. This session, however, most legislators have said yes to a tax break that will improve internet access for both urban and rural Montanans with the passage of SB 239. It’s now on its way to Gov. Steve Bullock.

I’m a senior citizen living in Bigfork and better internet service matters to me. Many seniors rely on the internet for qualify of life in retirement. It helps us connect with our kids and grandkids in other towns in Montana and across the nation. It gives us an opportunity to connect with many old friends that we never thought we’d see or hear from again. It also provides a ready source of diverse entertainment – a far cry from the few TV channels we had most of our lives.

More importantly, high-speed internet access is becoming critical to patient access to health care. It’s not easy for seniors like me that live in rural areas to leave the house and drive long distances for our health care. With telemedicine, I can Facetime with my physical therapist and not even have to leave the comfort of my own home. There are many seniors in Montana that don’t have this option because they don’t have high-speed internet.

SB 239 will encourage companies that develop high-speed fiber to put more in the ground, especially outside of urban areas where seniors like me need the most help. It might even provide an opportunity for another senior’s son or daughter to come back to Montana to work a telecommuting job.

Please join me in urging Gov. Bullock to support better internet access for Montanans by signing SB 239 into law.

Maureen Oppel

Bigfork