Boles, Brennan Second at Great Falls Optimist Meet

Glacier's Faith Brennan wins her heat of the 100-meter hurdles during the crosstown track meet at Glacier High School on April 18, 2017. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

While the boys were in Butte, all 14 Class AA girls track and field teams were in Great Falls on April 19 for the annual Optimist Club track meet.

Four Glacier student-athletes delivered top-four finishes, led by junior Faith Brennan who was second in the triple jump at 37 feet, 5 inches. Aubry Grame crossed the line third in the 300 hurdles, Aubrie Rademacher took third in the javelin, and sophomore Taylor Brisendine finished fourth in the long jump.

Flathead senior Madison Boles paced the Bravettes with a second-place effort in the high jump, matching a personal best at 5 feet, 5 inches. Teammate Kayla Martin was third in the shot put.

Bozeman comfortably won the team race with 113 points. Glacier (38) was ninth and Flathead (28) finished 11th.