Columbia Falls Boys, Whitefish Girls Tops at Iceberg Invite

The Wildcats won seven different events to cruise to the boys title while the Whitefish girls fended off the Wildkats to win at the annual Columbia Falls Iceberg Invitational meet on April 20.

Columbia Falls scored 220 points in the boys competition, routing the six-team field and finishing well ahead of the Bulldogs (145). In the girls competition, Whitefish’s 187 points were just enough to best Columbia Falls (184 1/2) with Corvallis (93) a distant third.

The Wildcats won both relay races on the boys side with relative ease, finishing 10 seconds ahead of the field in the 1,600-meter relay and 1.5 seconds clear in the 400. Drew Morgan raced on both relay teams and also won the 200 (22.80) and javelin (174 feet, 5 inches). Columbia Falls’ Zackary Pletcher swept both hurdles races and Parker Greene took first in the discus. Whitefish freshman Bodie Smith won the long jump at 20 feet, 1 inch, teammate Dillon Botner topped the field in the shot put, and junior Josh Dudley won the 400.

In the girls competition, Whitefish dominated on the track while the Wildkats tried to keep pace in the field events. Mikenna Ells notched a pair of event wins for the Bulldogs, in the 400 and high jump, and also ran on the victorious 400-meter relay team. She was joined as an event winner by teammates Ella Greenberg (800), Jade Greenberg (1,600), Natasha Abramchuk (100 hurdles) and Jadi Walburn (300 hurdles). Columbia Falls was paced by first-place finishers Kiera Brown (shot put), Angellica Street (javelin) and Josie Windauer (pole vault). The Wildkats also won the 1,600 relay.