Libby School District Considers Arming Teachers with Non-Lethal Spray

The Libby School District is considering arming teachers with a non-toxic spray product that could be used to incapacitate an intruder.

A proposal regarding the use of a non-lethal spray product was introduced at a school board meeting earlier this month and will require two more readings before becoming policy. Superintendent Craig Barringer said the policy closely follows ones suggested by the Montana School Board Association and used by schools in Polson.

If the policy passes, the school district would spend approximately $5,000 to train and arm teachers with the spray. Barringer said the spray is similar to bear spray but is more direct and can be more effective in taking down an intruder.

“It’s just another way of disarming someone who has come into a building to cause harm,” the superintendent said.