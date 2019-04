When: April 26 and 27 at 7:30 p.m., and April 28 at 2 p.m.

Where: Bigfork Center for the Performing Arts

More info: www.bigforkcommunityplayers.com

The Bigfork Community Players presents this comedy by Devon Williamson. Five menopausal women are lured to a motel by a kidnapper who has seriously underestimated his prey. A weekend of madness and mayhem ensues. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students/seniors and $5 for children under 12.