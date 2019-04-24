Centsible Auto Sales Opens New Service Facility

Centsible Auto Sales in Evergreen is throwing a grand-opening celebration on April 30 for its new 16,000-square-foot service facility.

The facility will offer full automotive maintenance and service to the general public, with a body shop and reconditioning shop. It has six full-time techs and is looking for a seventh.

“We want to the shop that everyone knows they can trust, where folks who don’t know about cars know that we’re not just going to squeeze them,” said business manager Blake Thornton. “From lube services to engine replacements, we do everything.”

Thornton also said the company hopes to use the facility for community events and benefits.

“We want people to know we care, and we plan to do even more than we already do,” Thornton said.

The grand opening begins at 5:30 p.m. on April 30 and will feature a bounce house, face painter, magician, balloon animals, burgers, hot dogs, drinks and Bias Brewing beer.

For more information, call (406) 755-7253.