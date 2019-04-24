Checking In On Libby

3:16 a.m. A Libby man found a social security card.

5:59 a.m. A Libby woman called 911 to make sure she wasn’t going to be blamed for kidnapping her son.

8:48 a.m. A Libby resident reported that something mysterious fell down a chimney.

9:27 a.m. A Libby man had information about two different crimes: The theft of millions of dollars and some sort of bombing.

12:10 p.m. A Libby woman said someone stole her phone while she was taking a nap.

3:19 p.m. A Lincoln County man thought his cousin needed a mental health evaluation.

6:03 p.m. A Libby man was complaining about all the trash in an area parking lot.

7:29 p.m. A man was bitten while trying to break up a dogfight.

10 p.m. A man said there was a car running outside his house.