When: April 26 and 27 at 7:30 p.m., and April 28 at 3 p.m.

Where: Glacier High School on April 26, and Flathead High School on April 27 and 28

More info: www.gscmusic.org

Glacier Symphony presents Spring Festival, which highlights the full orchestra and chorale in three distinctly different concerts and features performances of great works by Beethoven, Brahms, Schumann, Holst, Wagner and others. Ticket prices vary and can be found at www.gscmusic.org.