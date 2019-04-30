Glacier Softball Roars Into Conference Title Hunt

The Glacier Wolfpack stormed toward the top spot in the Western AA conference with four straight wins over their league rivals last week.

Glacier (12-3, 8-2 Western AA) went 5-0 overall during a five-day stretch, kicking things off with a 9-0 win at Columbia Falls on April 23 before turning their attention to the Western AA. The Wolfpack went on the road to Missoula on April 25 and hammered Big Sky 25-0 before avenging a loss from earlier this season and besting league-leading Missoula Sentinel 4-3. Glacier swept a pair of home games on April 27, taking care of Helena High 4-1 and edging Helena Capital 1-0.

The Wolfpack trails only Sentinel (6-1) in the conference and has just two regular season league games remaining. The Western AA divisional tournament is May 16-18 in Missoula, with the top four teams advancing to the state tournament, May 23-25 in Butte.