Grand Opening on May 3 for New Yoga Studio in Whitefish

Love Yoga Hot Yoga and Barre, Whitefish’s newest hot yoga and barre studio, is holding an opening night celebration on May 3.

The studio, owned by Suzy Aragon and Holly Purdy, is located downtown at 309 Central Ave., Suite #201, directly above the new Wild Coffee Company.

Aragon and Purdy are local yoga teachers who decided to go into business together after meeting and realizing “we had similar beliefs and visions when it came to sharing the practice of yoga.”

The studio’s classes include Power Flow, Yoga Sculpt (power yoga with weights), and Power Barre (Love Yoga’s version of booty barre and yoga fusion). Non-heated offerings include yin, teen and kids yoga, mommy ‘n’ me yoga, and prenatal and postnatal.

“We aim to provide our community with the perfect mix of the many physical, mental, and spiritual benefits of mindful movement that you can take off your mat and into your life and community,” the owner said.

The May 3 celebration kicks off with a 4:30 p.m. open house, followed by a free for all levels Hot Power Flow class at 5:30. At 6:30, there will be sushi, raffles, champagne, acknowledgments and giveaways.