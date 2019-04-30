Hike Turned Swim in Glacier National Park

6:10 a.m. A Kalispell man pocket dialed 911. He’s not quite sure how it happened.

6:18 a.m. A man called 911 because there was a dog in his yard.

6:58 a.m. Some cars were broken into in the Kalispell area.

6:59 a.m. Some cars were broken into in the Columbia Falls area.

7:22 a.m. A Columbia Falls man called 911 because someone walked through his recently poured concrete sidewalk.

9:05 a.m. A Kalispell resident had questions about the “dog at large” ordinances.

9:06 a.m. A Kalispell man received a threatening call.

9:17 a.m. A Columbia Falls resident called to complain about all the noise the lumber mill they lived next to makes.

10:45 a.m. Someone was siphoning gas out of a truck in Kalispell.

10:49 a.m. A porta-potty was stolen in Bigfork.

10:54 a.m. A Martin City woman called to inquire about switching phones with her recently arrested boyfriend.

11:09 a.m. Someone accidently called 911 from their Apple Watch.

11:12 a.m. A man was shooting up drugs in a Kalispell bathroom.

11:27 a.m. A big dog was running in and out of traffic.

11:56 a.m. A vehicle with a smashed taillight was swerving in and out of traffic.

12:34 p.m. A dog bit a Marion man.

12:44 p.m. Two kids in Somers were caught with vape pens.

1:05 p.m. A Columbia Falls man accused his neighbor of using his dumpster.

1:20 p.m. A gas station attendant found a bag of ceiling tiles in the men’s room.

2:05 p.m. A Kalispell resident reported that she was being blackmailed.

2:48 p.m. Someone dumped a whole bunch of used tires in a Kalispell neighborhood.

2:53 p.m. A Hungry Horse man found some squatters living near his garage.

3:01 p.m. A Kalispell man said that he was mowing his lawn when he saw two men emerge from beneath his house.

3:45 p.m. A Kalispell man said his neighbor’s dog has been jumping on people and defecating in his lawn.

4:01 p.m. A dog was eating garbage.

4:26 p.m. A Columbia Falls man reported that there was a 100-pound potbelly pig running around his property. The man was trying to keep the animal contained until animal control arrived but said “it wasn’t working out so well.”

5:41 p.m. A Kalispell man said one of his employees just went home for the day pretty drunk. He was concerned about his employee driving in such a condition.

5:42 p.m. A Lakeside man pocket dialed 911.

6 p.m. About $80 worth of premium fuel was stolen in Marion.

7:02 p.m. A Havre woman said that a Flathead County resident who had purchased a car from her awhile back was not making regular payments as promised.

7:32 p.m. Someone was driving erratically through Whitefish.

7:39 p.m. A drag race was happening on the edge of town.

7:52 p.m. A Kalispell man reported that his son got beat up.

8:16 p.m. A Columbia Falls man called 911 because he accidently threw out some important mementos.

10:11 p.m. Two hikers in Glacier National Park thought they saw a bear on a trail north of Lake McDonald Lodge. Terrified, the couple ran into the woods and then promptly got lost. The pair eventually made it to the west bank of McDonald Creek, across from the Going-to-the-Sun Road, and started a fire, presumably to stay warm and scare any bears away. Later, when a ranger found the pair he yelled across the raging river and encouraged them to put out their fire and then hike back to the trail. The couple refused, terrified that they might run into the bear they may or may not have seen, and opted to go across the river to safety.

8:27 p.m. “Grandma is having a temper tantrum.”

11:25 p.m. Someone was breaking into a construction site.