Polson, Libby Softball Win Three Times at Frenchtown Invitational

The top three teams in the Northwest A conference all finished with winning records at the sprawling Frenchtown Invitational, April 26-27.

Columbia Falls, Libby and Polson were all part of at the annual event that includes many of the top teams from the western half of the state in Class A and B.

Polson (7-3) split its Friday games, beating Butte Central 12-2 before falling 5-4 to Belgrade. The Pirates were unbeaten on Saturday, blasting conference rival Browning 20-2 and blowing out Florence 14-5. Libby (7-6) started the weekend strong, routing Dillon 12-5 and Florence 13-3 on Friday before splitting Saturday’s games, losing 9-0 to Hamilton and beating Butte Central 17-1.

Columbia Falls (5-4-1) was also perfect on Friday, topping Corvallis 11-6 and Missoula Loyola-Sacred Heart 19-7. The Wildkats lost 14-4 to Stevensville on Saturday and their game against Hamilton ended tied at 7.

Polson and Columbia Falls share the top spot at the midway point of the conference seasons with identical 3-1 marks in league play. The Pirates will host the Class A state tournament, May 23-25.